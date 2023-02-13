Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is "day to day" with facial fracture

Boston, Massachusetts - Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown says he is "day to day" in his recovery from a facial fracture and has not ruled himself out of next weekend's NBA All-Star Game.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has not said whether he will be able to play in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game following his facial fracture. © USA TODAY Sports

Brown suffered the injury when he collided with the elbow of teammate Jayson Tatum during last Wednesday's 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.



The two-time All-Star was ruled out indefinitely by the Celtics, but Brown offered an update on his status prior to Sunday's 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I'm taking it day to day right now," Brown said. "I'm just letting the swelling go down, letting the pain subside, and then I'll kind of go from there. I can't make any determinations long-term because I'm just taking it day to day."

Brown, who was voted into the upcoming All-Star Game as a reserve by the league's coaches, confirmed he had avoided surgery and was on the mend.

"Feeling a lot better for sure," Brown said. "Still having a little bit of pain but feeling better from the first couple days."

"Had to get a couple scans, see a bunch of specialists and different doctors to get all the info. But they came to the determination I don't have to have surgery, so that's the good thing."

"I'm just happy that I don't have to go through that process because I probably would have missed a lot more games. I don't think it'll be too long. I figure I'll be fine."