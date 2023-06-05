Heat rally in fourth quarter to snap Nuggets streak as Michael Malone fumes

Denver, Colorado - Gabe Vincent scored 23 points and helped spark a fourth-quarter rally that propelled the Miami Heat to a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, evening the championship series at 1-1.

Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo embrace after the Miami Heat rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Heat overcame an eight-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to snap the Nuggets' seven-game winning streak and send the series to Miami all tied. Game 3 will take place Wednesday.



Denver also was handed its first loss in 10 home games during this postseason despite another big effort from two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, who followed up his Game 1 heroics by pouring in another 41 points on 16-of-28 shooting along with 11 rebounds.

Head coach Michael Malone blasted his team's attitude in a furious post-game interview.

"Let's talk about effort. This is NBA Finals, we are talking about effort; that's a huge concern of mine," he said, after being seen yelling at players in the first time-out of the game.

"You guys probably thought I was just making up some storyline after game one when I said we didn't play well. We didn't play well," he said.



"We had guys out there that were just whether feeling sorry for themselves for not making shots or thinking they can just turn it on or off, this is not the preseason, this is not the regular season. This is the NBA Finals. That to me is really, really perplexing, disappointing," he said.