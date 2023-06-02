Jokić shines in NBA Finals debut as Nuggets hold off Heat in Game 1

Denver, Colorado - The Denver Nuggets didn't show much rust despite a lengthy layoff and Nikola Jokić stepped up down the stretch in his NBA Finals debut, helping his team hold off the Miami Heat for a 104-93 victory in Game 1 on Thursday.

Nikola Jokić scored 27 points in the Denver Nuggets' 104-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA finals. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jokić scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter – including eight in the final four minutes after the Heat stormed back to cut a 24-point deficit to just nine.



The two-time league MVP also assisted on 14 baskets and grabbed 10 rebounds to notch his ninth triple-double of this year’s playoffs.

Jokić had plenty of help with Jamal Murray finishing with 26 points and 10 assists, Aaron Gordon adding 16 points and six rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr chipping in 14 points and 12 boards for a Nuggets team that improved to 9-0 at home in the playoffs.

The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo's 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Gabe Vincent scored 19 and Haywood Highsmith had 18 points off the bench.

Jimmy Butler, the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, had 13 points – his fewest of the playoffs – along with seven rebounds and seven assists.