Jamal Murray destroys the Suns in a huge Game 1 win for the Nuggets

Denver, Colorado - Jamal Murray made it rain 3-pointers in a spectacular showing that led the Denver Nuggets to a pummeling 125-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in Saturday night's Western Conference semifinal Game 1 at Ball Arena.

Murray finished with 34 points and six 3-pointers, quieting those who suggested Phoenix's superstars might overshadow Denver's.



Nikola Jokić assembled a 24-point, 19-rebound performance that had to leave the Suns wondering how they'd contend with his size heading into Monday's Game 2. The Nuggets outrebounded Phoenix, 49-38, in an early nod to a Suns' weakness.

Though the Suns' Kevin Durant poured in 29 points, and Devin Booker added 27, Phoenix turned it over 16 times. Denver's defense lived in the passing lanes and swiped at any opening they saw.

Aaron Gordon added 23 points, nearly equaling Durant's production throughout most of the night.