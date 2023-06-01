Jimmy Butler opens up on past bad blood between Nuggets and Heat ahead of NBA finals

Miami, Florida - Jimmy Butler said there's no lingering bad blood between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets as the two teams prepared to face off in the NBA Finals.

Miami and Denver met in a fiery regular season clash in the 2021-2022 season, when Nuggets star Nikola Jokić poleaxed then Miami player Markieff Morris from behind.



That sparked a melee involving players from both sides. A furious Butler challenged Denver's players to settle their differences in the tunnel after the game.

Jokić and Morris were both ejected while the Serbian was later suspended for one game following the incident at Denver's Ball Arena.

Butler moved to draw a line under the controversy on Wednesday when talking to reporters on the eve of Miami's clash with Denver in game one of the finals.

"There's a lot of stuff about the whole situation that people don't understand, and I'll let that stay back there," Butler said.

"I don't think it has too much to do with anything, this thing in the past. It's high-level competition."

Butler was at pains to clarify however that his angry on-court tirade during that 2021 game was not directed at Jokic.

"I will say I wasn't talking to Jokic," said Butler. "That wasn't my beef. Make sure you write that. The individual who I was talking to definitely knew who I was talking to."