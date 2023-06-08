Jokic and Murray rewrite the record books as Nuggets take series lead

Miami, Florida - Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray created a piece of NBA Finals history as they inspired the Denver Nuggets to a 109-94 win over the Miami Heat and a 2-1 lead in the series.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pair became the first teammates in finals history to chalk up triple-doubles – Murray finishing with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while Jokic added 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in Miami.



"I’m just glad that we won the game," Jokic said. "It was a big one for us because they won in our arena. We just didn’t want to go down 2-1. We were more locked in, more focused."

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for the Heat and Bam Adebayo finished with 22, but the hosts were unable to produce one of the comebacks which have been their trademark during the play-offs.

Seven times in the post-season they have rallied from at least 12 points, but down by 14 heading into the final quarter, they were unable to produce another late rally.