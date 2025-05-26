Knicks roar back with stunning comeback against Pacers in Game 3 of conference finals!

Indianapolis, Indiana - The New York Knicks turned the tables on the Indiana Pacers with their own stunning comeback, overturning a 20-point deficit to take Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals 106-100.

Karl-Anthony Towns (c.) led the New York Knicks to a comeback win against the Indiana Pacers to stay alive in the Eastern Conference Finals. © Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Knicks cut Indiana's lead to 2-1 in the series and after losing both games at their Madison Square Gardens they are now right back in the battle for a place in the NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns starred for the Knicks with 24 points – 20 of them in an explosive fourth-quarter performance – and contributed 15 rebounds as New York recorded their joint-largest comeback in a playoff game.

The Pacers must now regroup for Game Four on Tuesday having let a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead slip from their grasp.

Jalen Brunson added 23 points but had five fouls and had to sit for stretches of the game, although the Knicks never let up when he was on the bench.

The Pacers had started strong and were 20 points up late in the second quarter after a 13-0 run which included a three-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton who followed it up with a huge dunk.

But the Knicks responded with a 10-3 run to end the second quarter and that was emblematic of their effort.

New York grabbed the lead when Towns drained a 26-foot three-point jumper and then quickly followed up with a violent dunk to make it 86-85 with 8:02 remaining in the game.