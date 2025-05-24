New York Knicks stumble again as Indiana Pacers take dominant series lead

New York, New York - The irrepressible Indiana Pacers opened up a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks in the NBA Eastern Conference finals with a 114-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The series now moves to Indianapolis with the Pacers in control after Pascal Siakam led them with a playoff career-high 39 points.

Cameroonian Siakam was well-supported, though, with all the Indiana starters making double figures.

Myles Turner put up 16 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard had 12 points each, and TJ McConnell added 10 from the bench.

It was a different game to the high-scoring Game One where Indiana looked dead and buried before an astonishing comeback from 14 points down late in the game, forcing overtime before triumphing.

The Knicks showed some resilience, fighting back in the fourth quarter from ten points down to make it a one-point game before the Pacers closed out the contest.

The Pacers have now won six straight playoff road games since their defeat at Milwaukee in the first round.

The score was tied at 81 entering the fourth quarter before the Pacers surged ahead with a 29-19 run, leading 110-100.

The Knicks countered with a 9-0 burst, closing to within one point with 15 seconds left.

Aaron Nesmith made two free throws after being fouled on the inbound, and Jalen Brunson missed a game-tying three.

Myles Turner secured the rebound and sank two free throws to seal the victory. Turner was crucial down the stretch with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth.

Siakam had been relatively subdued with 17 points in Game One, but he was on fire from the outset.