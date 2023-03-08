Lakers retire Pau Gasol's jersey on emotional night filled with memories of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Lakers honored two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star Pau Gasol by retiring his number 16 jersey during halftime of Tuesday's 112-103 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles Lakers honored two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star Pau Gasol by retiring his number 16 jersey. © USA TODAY Sports

Gasol, who ended his stay in the NBA after the 2018-19 campaign, spent seven of his 18 seasons with the Lakers after being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade at the 2008 deadline.



Having been named the 2002 Rookie of the Year, the seven-foot Spaniard made his first All-Star team in 2006 after averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, but he would not make another until arriving in LA.

After Gasol's arrival, the Lakers went from a first-round exit in 2007 all the way to the NBA Finals, falling short against historic rivals the Boston Celtics in six games. With a training camp under their belt and in his first full season alongside Kobe Bryant, Gasol helped the Lakers win their 15th championship, and Bryant's fourth, before doubling up the season after.

That mythical partnership with Kobe was fittingly evoked by a 2018 video of the late Lakers legend making a fateful prediction: "When [Gasol] retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine."

That's exactly what happened on Tuesday night, with the 42-year-old reduced to tears at the sight of his jersey displayed alongside his sorely missed friend's.