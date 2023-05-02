Memphis Grizzlies boot Dillon Brooks after Lakers Playoff loss

Memphis, Tennessee - After a slew of controversial moments in the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff series, Dillon Brooks ' time in Memphis is over!

Per The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have informed the unrestricted free agent Brooks that he will not be brought back to the franchise "under any circumstances."

Charania noted that both sides have mutually determined to part ways.

Memphis's breaking point with Brooks came during their Playoff series when the sixth-year Grizzly called the Lakers' best player, LeBron James, "tired" and "old."

Brooks also suggested that James is not at the same level he was during his peak with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

During Game 3, Brooks earned an ejection after hitting James in the groin - blaming the media perception of him as a "villain" as to why officials dismissed him from the game.