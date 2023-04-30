LeBron James disses Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James may be one of the oldest players on the NBA court today, but he still has an unrivaled passion for the game.

LeBron James had one message to get off his chest after embarrassing Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies on the court to advance in the NBA Playoffs. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After embarrassing Dillon Brooks on the court and ultimately sending the Memphis Grizzlies home after the Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 victory in embarrassing fashion, LeBron James of t had one message to get off his chest:

"If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR," James posted on Instagram.

James' seemingly shady message comes after Brooks got a bit overzealous following the Grizzlies' Game 2 victory over the Lakers, calling James and his hoop game old, adding that he is one to "poke bears."

Needless to say, James' "old" game was enough to whoop Brooks and his Memphis teammates, forcing him to munch on his own words.

James Instagram message racked up over a million likes in less than an hour with much of the sports world hyping up the 38-year-old superstar following his dominant playoff performance.