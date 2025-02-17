NBA All-Star Game: Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum shine as "Team Shaq" cruises to victory

San Francisco, California - Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum combined for 27 points as Shaquille O'Neal's "Team Shaq" cruised to victory in the new-look NBA All-Star game in San Francisco on Sunday.

Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the MVP trophy after defeating Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Curry, playing on his home court at Golden State's Chase Center, reeled off a string of trademark three-pointers to help his star-studded "Shaq's OGs" line-up coast to a 41-25 victory over Charles Barkley's "Team Chuck."

Boston Celtics star Tatum finished with 15 points after delivering a dominant performance in a starting line-up that also included Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.

Team Shaq's preparations for the game had been dealt a blow shortly before tip-off when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James withdrew from the line-up, citing a nagging foot and ankle injury.

But even without the 40-year-old James, the veteran line-up was always in control against opponents spearheaded by Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Donovan Mitchell.

Curry was named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game, the second time he has achieved the accolade after winning the honor in 2022.

"It's a celebration of a lot of great things – to be able to play with these guys for as long as we have," Curry said after being handed his MVP award.

"It's our responsibility to come out and put on a show, and I thank them for helping me do that," Curry added, gesturing to his teammates.