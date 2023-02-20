NBA All-Stars: Mac McClung wins slam dunk contest with 540-degree stunner

Salt Lake City, Utah - One of the highlights of the annual NBA All-Star Weekend is the slam dunk contest, and this year's winner Mac McClung put on a show fans aren't likely to forget.

Mac McClung stunned the judges with a near-perfect performance during NBA All-Star Weekend's annual slam dunk contest. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Mac McClung made history as the first G-league athlete ever to compete in the slam dunk contest as he took on Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims.

At 6'2", McClung was the definite underdog. His opponents were five to eight inches taller and had plenty of pro experience under their belts.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old guard stunned the five judges with a near-perfect performance to seal the win, including a tap-the-glass dunk over two people, a 360 windmill, and a double-pump reverse.

His most impressive shot came in the last round. Wearing his high school jersey, McClung soundly defeated the other finalist, Trey Murphy III, with a jaw-dropping 540-degree jam.

At the end of the contest, McClung's score card read 50.0, 49.8, 50.0, 50.0, giving him three out of four perfect scores.