NBA Roundup: Butler leads Heat past Mavericks as Pelicans continue playoffs push

Miami, Florida/New Orleans, Lousiana - Luka Dončić scored 42 points with 10 rebounds, but it was not enough for the Dallas Mavericks who suffered their sixth NBA loss from their past seven games 129-122 to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić reacted to a call during the Dallas Maverick's loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The win was much needed for Miami, who improved to 41-37 to be seventh in the East, with Jimmy Butler top scoring with 35 points and 12 assists at FTX Arena.

The Heat snapped their three-game skid but it left the Mavs' perilous playoff hopes worse off, falling to a 37-41 record, remaining 11th in the West.

Dallas are a game back from Oklahoma City (38-40) in the race for the final play-in spot, with the Thunder owning the head-to-head tiebreaker too.

Dončić tried his best with 42 points on 17-of-25 shooting with two triples along with 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. That was the Slovenian's 14th 40-point game this season.

Kyrie Irving added 23 points and eight assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr drained six three-pointers in his 31 points with six rebound and seven assists.

Yet all that was not enough for Dallas who shot at 61% as a team, after Miami piled on 44 first-quarter points, leaving the Mavs to lament their defense. Miami's 76 first-half points was the third most in franchise history.

Center Cody Zeller offered good support to Butler with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Kevin Love and Max Strus both added 18 points and Tyler Herro contributed 15.