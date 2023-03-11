NBA roundup: Embiid completes 76ers comeback, Spurs upset Nuggets

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Joel Embiid did his MVP chances no harm on Friday as he carried the Philadelphia 76ers to their fourth NBA win in a row with a 120-119 home victory against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid celebrates their win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. © USA TODAY Sports

It was looking like Portland's night early on as they built a 71-50 lead approaching half-time, led primarily by the hot-shooting Anfernee Simons on his way to a team-high 34 points on 13-of-22 from the field.



But from that point on, they were outscored 70-48 in a true game of two halves, although the 76ers still found themselves down 11 going into the final period.

The driving force behind the comeback was Embiid, who re-entered the game with 6:33 remaining and his team down 110-98. He scored nine of his game-high 39 points in the final six minutes – matching Portland's scoring efforts as a team down the stretch.

He finished 13-of-20 from the field and 13-of-18 from the free throw line, adding seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals in a dominant two-way masterclass.

James Harden chipped in a near triple-double in support, scoring 19 points (six-of-14 shooting) with nine rebounds and eight assists.

With the win, Philadelphia improved their record to 44-22, just 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (46-21) in the race for the second seed in the East as the Milwaukee Bucks (48-18) pull away in front.

Portland fell to 31-36, leaving them 13th in the West and 1.5 games outside of the play-in tournament placings.