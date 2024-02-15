NBA slaps Clippers' PJ Tucker with biggest fine of the year

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined a whopping $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for making public comments earlier this month about wanting to be traded to another team.

Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old athlete made remarks to several reporters about his desire to be traded to another team before the NBA's trade deadline a week ago.

The punishment was the largest fine imposed by the league upon a player this season and the biggest since Clippers teammate James Harden was fined $100,000 for similar remarks last August.

Tucker was part of a blockbuster three-team November trade that sent Harden and Tucker from Philadelphia to the Clippers.

Tucker, who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals, has not played for the Clippers since November 27 and has averaged only 1.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over 15 contests this season for the Clippers and 76ers combined.