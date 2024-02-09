Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and Damian Lillard among NBA All-Star Skills players

Indianapolis, Indiana - Boston's Jaylen Brown, New York's Jalen Brunson, and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard were among the players named Thursday to NBA All-Star Game skills competitions.

From l. to r.: Boston's Jaylen Brown, New York's Jalen Brunson, and Milwaukee's Damian Lillard are among the NBA players picked to compete in the All-Star Game skills competitions. © Collage: ANDY LYONS, Jared C. Tilton & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and a Skills Challenge teams event are on the schedule for All-Star Saturday on February 17, on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game at Indianapolis.



The Slam Dunk showdown features Brown, New York's Jacob Toppin, Miami's Jaime Jaquez, and defending champion Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic's G-League developmental team.

Lillard will defend his title in the 3-Point Contest against a top field that includes Bucks teammate Malik Beasley, Brunson, Atlanta's Trae Young, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, and Utah's Lauri Markkanen.

The Skills Challenge will feature three trios – Team Pacers for the hosts, Team All-Stars from the main game, and Team Top Picks, featuring three NBA Draft number one selections – Frenchman Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio, Orlando's Paolo Banchero, and Anthony Edwards of Minnesota.

Team All-Stars includes Young, Toronto's Scottie Barnes, and Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia while Team Pacers includes Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Bennedict Mathurin of Indiana.