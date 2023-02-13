Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson may be out longer than expected after re-aggravating hamstring injury

New Orleans, Louisiana - The New Orleans Pelicans were hopeful they would be getting star Zion Williamson back shortly after next week’s NBA All-Star break, but that will no longer be the case.

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans suffered a hamstring injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2, 2023. © Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Sunday that Williamson suffered a setback during his rehab for a hamstring injury and will miss several weeks after the All-Star Game.



Williamson, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a broken foot, has been sidelined since injuring the hamstring in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2.

The 22-year-old had been participating in three-on-three work as part of his rehab, and his latest setback occurred while on the court, according to Griffin.

He will be re-evaluated after next Sunday’s All-Star Game.

The former number one overall draft pick was voted an All-Star starter after averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 29 games.