Steph Curry makes NBA history as Warriors torch Kings to advance!

Sacramento, California - Steph Curry powered the Golden State Warriors to a series-clinching win on the Sacramento Kings' floor and set an NBA record in the process.

Curry poured in 50 points, the most scored in a Game 7 in NBA history, to go with his eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors won out 120-100. The victory set the table for a Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers.



The Kings had outplayed the Warriors for most of the first half, taking a two-point lead into the break, and were looking to win their first playoff series since 2004.

But Curry and the crew had other plans.

The Warriors went on an inspired third-quarter run before sealing the win for good in the fourth.

At one point in the fourth, Curry turned and high-fived Andre Iguodala after he knocked down a shot-clock beating 3 in front of the Warriors' bench that put his team up 22.

The Warriors seemed to be stuck in cruise control in the first half. Curry carried the team with his 20 points as Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson struggled to get going. But it was clear that he would need help in the final 24 minutes if the Warriors wanted to pull this thing off.