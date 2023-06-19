Suns snap up Bradley Beal and offload Chris Paul in huge trade with Wizards!

Washington DC - The Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards are close to completing a blockbuster trade that will send three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal to Phoenix and veteran guard Chris Paul to Washington.

Bradley Beal and Chris Paul are heading in opposite directions in a big trade deal agreed by the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns. © Collage: Patrick Smith & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per ESPN, Washington will also acquire guard Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks, and the deal is also expected to include a swap of draft picks.



Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed to ESPN that the teams have a framework for a trade in place and his client will waive his no-trade clause.

"This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through, and [Wizards owner] Ted Leonsis and [Wizards president] Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen," Bartelstein said.

After missing the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, Beal now joins a star-laden Suns squad that figures to be among the preseason favorites in the Western Conference. The move gives Phoenix three of the league's 10 players to average 23 or more points per game in each of the last five seasons in Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Beal had spent his entire 11-year career with the Wizards, who selected the former University of Florida star with the third overall pick of the 2012 draft, and had shown great loyalty to a franchise that has failed to get past the first round of the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. He re-signed with Washington on a five-year, $251 million max contract last summer.

But with Beal turning 30 later this month and the Wizards coming off a 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the sharpshooter had become more open to a trade.