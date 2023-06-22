Victor Wembanyama claps back ahead of NBA Draft night: "Tell others to skinny up"

Brooklyn, New York - Will Victor Wembanyama's frame be a problem for playing on the NBA level?

Talk is trash, and NBA hopeful Victor Wembanyama has had enough after shutting down critics over his undersize frame in his latest interview. © Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Similar to concerns over NFL star Bryce Young's height leading up to the NFL Draft, NBA hopeful Victor Wembanyama has ignited internet buzz with concerns that many believe could hurt his draft stock.

The French athlete brings a unique combination of size and talent, the likes of which the league has rarely seen in his position before.

Some even predict the 19-year-old phenom will change the game of basketball as we know it.

Making recent headlines, however, is Wembanyama's small physique for a player that stands 7-foot-four, and his size has become a major concern of analysts and experts.

While the projected No. 1 overall pick is able to score, dribble, and defend at a high level, his thin frame is something that analysts believe future opponents like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić will easily be able to dominate on the NBA level.



Still, Wembanyama doesn't believe his "undersized" body is an issue at the next level, and doesn't see a need to bulk up - something many fans have suggested.

He even spoke out about it ahead of one of the biggest nights of his career.