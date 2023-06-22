Victor Wembanyama claps back ahead of NBA Draft night: "Tell others to skinny up"
Brooklyn, New York - Will Victor Wembanyama's frame be a problem for playing on the NBA level?
Similar to concerns over NFL star Bryce Young's height leading up to the NFL Draft, NBA hopeful Victor Wembanyama has ignited internet buzz with concerns that many believe could hurt his draft stock.
The French athlete brings a unique combination of size and talent, the likes of which the league has rarely seen in his position before.
Some even predict the 19-year-old phenom will change the game of basketball as we know it.
Making recent headlines, however, is Wembanyama's small physique for a player that stands 7-foot-four, and his size has become a major concern of analysts and experts.
While the projected No. 1 overall pick is able to score, dribble, and defend at a high level, his thin frame is something that analysts believe future opponents like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić will easily be able to dominate on the NBA level.
Still, Wembanyama doesn't believe his "undersized" body is an issue at the next level, and doesn't see a need to bulk up - something many fans have suggested.
He even spoke out about it ahead of one of the biggest nights of his career.
Victor Wembanyama shuts down negative criticism over his size
For once and for all, Victor Wembanyama addressed critics over his size in an interview on Wednesday, one day before the NBA Draft.
When asked by Robin Roberts of Good Morning America about "bulking up," Wembanyama gave a legendary response that went viral.
"Why? What for," the hooper said in response. "You should tell others to skinny up."
Wembanyama's "skinny up" comment sent the basketball world into a frenzy, as they popularized the hashtag #skinnyup on social media.
The young baller also backed his "skinny" response by saying that anyone who is concerned over his thin frame doesn't understand his work ethic.
The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 overall pick, and are widely projected to select the 19-year-old phenom.
The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Thursday at 8 PM ET and will air on ESPN and ABC.
Cover photo: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP