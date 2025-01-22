Victor Wembanyama makes grand return to Paris as a global star for NBA games

Paris, France - NBA star Victor Wembanyama will take to the court in Paris on Thursday with the San Antonio Spurs in front of an adoring home crowd, having gone from the French league to global stardom.

The 21-year-old 7ft 3in center was playing for the Metropolitans 92 on the edge of the French capital a year and a half ago before being chosen as the number one NBA draft pick, putting him on the path to global stardom.

In just his second year in the NBA, he returns home as a Spurs player and as one of the US league's brightest stars for two regular-season games against the Indiana Pacers.

The towering Frenchman is also a big part of the US league's efforts to project its reach beyond its borders – and basketball is growing fast in France.

Since stepping foot back on French soil, "Wemby" has visited his former teammates, opened an outdoor basketball court in his hometown of Le Chesnay on the Paris outskirts, and been a guest of honor at an LVMH fashion show.

Wembanyama admitted on Wednesday it was a reassuring feeling being back in the Bercy Arena where he helped France to the Olympic silver medal in August, when they were beaten by the USA in the final.