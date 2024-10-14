Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, and more inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts - Former NBA stars Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups were among 13 inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame that were enshrined in ceremonies on Sunday.

From l. to r.: Vince Carter, Seimone Augustus, and Chauncey Billups are among 13 new inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Carter was known for high-leaping dunks during a 22-season NBA career while Billups won an NBA title with Detroit in 2004, taking NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

Legend Jerry West, already in the Hall as a player and member of the 1960 US Olympic team, was inducted again as a contributor for his work as an executive, becoming the first member of the Hall enshrined as a player and contributor. He died in June at age 86.

Others inducted included former NBA standouts Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, and Dick Barnett; Australian star Michelle Timms; US college coaches Bo Ryan and Harley Redin; US high school coach Charles Smith; WNBA star Seimone Augustus; and contributors Doug Collins and Herb Simon.

Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star, averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists over a 17-year NBA career and is the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. He recalled tough early days.

"I dedicated everything I had to the game – it just didn't translate fast enough," he said. "Stayed focused, stayed humble... I just kept fighting, kept scratching and it turned around."

"From the time I was drafted to this weekend, it was a tough road for me. I learned so much about me. It kind of made me who I am."