Warriors approve trade despite Gary Payton II failing physical

San Francisco, California - The Golden State Warriors approved the four-team trade they agreed to at the deadline, but not before filing a complaint to the NBA about Gary Payton II's injury not being disclosed.

The Golden State Warriors are moving ahead with a trade for Gary Payton II of the Portland Trail Blazers, despite controversy over a failure to disclose his injury status. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Payton, who was a member of the Warriors' championship-winning team in 2022, left the franchise to sign a free agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason.



He had been battling a number of injuries that kept him out of action until the new year began, but he has since managed 15 appearances since January 2.

Payton's return to action had the Warriors believing his injury problems were behind him, and they were given no indication during negotiations that he was still struggling.

However, their medical examination of him revealed a core muscle injury that the Warriors' medical staff believe will take months to heal.

It meant the Warriors had the option to void the deal, which was a complicated four-team trade that also sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, while the Atlanta Hawks received Saddiq Bey.

But with the deadline already passed, Golden State would not be able to make any further moves.