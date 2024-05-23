WNBA expands with first international team as support booms

Toronto, Canada - Toronto will be the home of a Women's NBA expansion franchise, the first outside of the US, starting in 2026, officials announced Thursday.

"Toronto, welcome to the W," league commissioner Cathy Engelbert told a news conference attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rapper Drake and Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes.

"It's such a pivotal moment for our league," she said.

"We have set viewership records, selling out season tickets, growing the game, and adding this 14th team marks a particularly significant milestone in the ongoing growth of the league."

Toronto's as-yet-unnamed WNBA team will be the league's newest club, with the 13th team coming next year – Golden State Valkyries, playing out of San Francisco.

"Go women's sports! Go!" cheered Trudeau, commenting that "the energy that's been built up around women's professional sports, the hunger for it, the excitement for it, and just the glory of it is huge."