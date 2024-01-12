Alabama football sees lightning quick pick for new head coach straight from Washington

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Alabama football is ready to move on from the Nick Saban era!

In a significant move, Coach Kalen Deboer of the Washington Huskies is set to become Alabama's 28th head coach following the legendary Nick Saban's retirement. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lightning quick turnaround, Coach Kalen Deboer, who led the Washington Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship game as Pac-12 champions, is set to become Alabama's 28th head coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Deboer's hire comes just two days after the retirement of the Crimson Tide's legendary head coach Nick Saban, who ended the most successful college football coaching career in history.

At 49, Deboer faces the challenge of stepping into the shoes of Saban, who garnered nine SEC conference titles and six national championships during his remarkable 17-season tenure at Alabama.

As he takes on the role in Tuscaloosa, he carries with him a proven track record and the momentum of his recent successes with the Huskies.

Despite his relatively brief two-years at Washington, only his second head coaching stint ever, Deboer's achievements with the Huskies include securing the 2023 Pac-12 conference championships, winning the CFP Semifinal Sugar Bowl, and earning the Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2022 and 2023.

He boasts a career coaching record of 102-12, including a 12-2 record against ranked opponents.

Following his departure, Washington will now search for its third new head coach since 2019.