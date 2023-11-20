Arch Manning's family speaks out on Texas transfer rumors

Austin, Texas - If Arch Manning transfers out of Texas football , it won't be any time soon.

Amid transfer rumors, Arch Manning seems set to remain at Texas with start Quinn Ewers expected to return for the 2024 college football season. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Amid the recent speculations surrounding star quarterback Quinn Ewers' potential decision to postpone entering the NFL draft and return to Texas in 2024, there is growing conjecture from external sources that Arch Manning might consider entering the transfer portal.

There appears to be no apparent rationale for Manning to take such a step, however, and his family says that his development as quarterback will take some time.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Archie Manning expressed that Arch is content playing for the Longhorns and is committed to the program's growth.

Archie Manning, Arch's NFL Hall of Famer grandfather, suggests that the most optimal path for his grandson to achieve success would be to follow the college trajectory that his uncle Eli Manning took.

"Eli had what I think is the best course. He redshirt his first year, was a backup in his second year, and then started in his third year. I think it’s a big jump," Archie said.