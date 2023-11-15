Arch Manning sparks theories about his next move amid Quinn Ewers' return

Austin, Texas - If you could see Arch Manning hail a different team color, which school would you choose?

Arch Manning is expected to return to Texas next season, but fans can't help but picture him leading other college football teams. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

So, according to Archie Manning, Arch's granddad, the young freshman is all smiles being a Longhorn and has zero plans of scouting greener pastures.

"Arch is happy with the decision he made. All the reports we get is that he's doing well," Archie told The Spun on Friday. "He's going to get a redshirt out of this year, and I think that's important.

But you know how it goes - the college football world can't help but daydream about Manning rocking a different jersey, especially since he's been doing some serious bench-riding this season.

Fans online are losing their minds, picturing Manning's magic beyond Texas, shouting out in excitement for four schools that could snag him: LSU, USC, Ohio State, and Alabama.

And get this: LSU and USC might have some empty seats with Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams heading off to the NFL.

Over at Buckeye Land and Roll Tide Nation, fans believe Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are not holding down the fort for the long haul, though both passers have had impressive performances this season.

After Quinn Ewers' rumored return to Texas in 2024 sparked a frenzy on Tuesday, fans are all in on the drama as they theorize about Manning's next moves.