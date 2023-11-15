Arch Manning sparks theories about his next move amid Quinn Ewers' return
Austin, Texas - If you could see Arch Manning hail a different team color, which school would you choose?
So, according to Archie Manning, Arch's granddad, the young freshman is all smiles being a Longhorn and has zero plans of scouting greener pastures.
"Arch is happy with the decision he made. All the reports we get is that he's doing well," Archie told The Spun on Friday. "He's going to get a redshirt out of this year, and I think that's important.
But you know how it goes - the college football world can't help but daydream about Manning rocking a different jersey, especially since he's been doing some serious bench-riding this season.
Fans online are losing their minds, picturing Manning's magic beyond Texas, shouting out in excitement for four schools that could snag him: LSU, USC, Ohio State, and Alabama.
And get this: LSU and USC might have some empty seats with Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams heading off to the NFL.
Over at Buckeye Land and Roll Tide Nation, fans believe Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are not holding down the fort for the long haul, though both passers have had impressive performances this season.
After Quinn Ewers' rumored return to Texas in 2024 sparked a frenzy on Tuesday, fans are all in on the drama as they theorize about Manning's next moves.
Arch Manning may not be the passer in trouble for playing time in 2024
What many fans dreaded about Texas's quarterback situation has become a reality.
With Ewers set to return next year, there's speculation that either Murphy or Manning might explore opportunities elsewhere.
While Manning could opt to stay on the bench for another year, honing his quarterback skills, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy may find it beneficial to seek a starting role elsewhere.
If Ewers returns and assumes the starting position for Texas, Murphy is likely to have limited playing time, which could hinder his prospects for the future, especially if he aspires to be a starting quarterback and pursue a career in the NFL.
Murphy will need substantial playing time as a starter to enhance his skills, and repeating the amount of playing time he saw this year next season won't be enough.
Additionally, competing for the starting position as a redshirt junior against Manning might not paint a promising picture for his future.
Murphy remains Texas' backup quarterback behind Ewers this season, even performing an impressive start against BYU completing 16 of 25 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP