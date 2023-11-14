Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas for the 2024 college football season?
Austin, Texas - Texas football is in for another big battle on the field. This time, it's all in house!
While Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to formally announce his decision regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, the decision has reportedly already been made.
"The decision may have already been made, but it's at least 90 percent right now," a source told Bobby Burton of Inside Texas about Quinn Ewers returning to the Longhorns.
The quarterback starter will be leading Texas next season as the program enters the SEC conference for the first time ever and is positioned as a strong contender for the title in the upcoming fall.
The dynamics of the Longhorns' quarterback room will be intriguing, especially considering the presence of five-star freshman Arch Manning and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy.
The question arises: will Manning ride the bench for a second consecutive season? Does Murphy hit the transfer portal with Ewers returning and Manning waiting in the shadows?
Will Arch Manning or Maalik Murphy transfer out of Texas?
What many fans initially feared about the quarterback situation at Texas has now become a reality.
With Ewers returning to Texas next year, Murphy or Manning may look for opportunities elsewhere — or at least this is what fans believe.
"If ur Malik Murphy what do you do? Stay or go to a needy qb team with ur skillset....UF, LSU, Ohio State, FSU....they all gon be calling," one fan tweeted.
"With Arch Manning & Maalik Murphy behind him, we could see some big time players in the transfer portal this off-season," Mercury added.
"People talking about Arch... relax Maalik Murphy is the one in the odd spot, I'd look for Murphy to try and move to Oregon/LSU/Tech," NFL Draft analyst Cody Carpenter said.
Despite Texas having a robust roster, many teams find themselves in urgent need of a standout signal caller, and a transfer from Texas could aptly fill that void.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP