Are the LSU Tigers setting up for a huge season opener loss?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The LSU Tigers may be the slight favorite against Florida State on Saturday, but with several last-minute roster changes, college football fans may be in for another shocking upset!

LSU football maybe the favorites against Florida State on Saturday but with several last minute roster changes, fans may be in for another shocking upset! © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LSU flaunts a crazy talented running back room with eight scholarship players in the backfield!

However, with the touted junior Armoni Goodwin doubtful for Sunday's opener because of injury and John Emery made "unavailable" as of coach Brian Kelly's presser on Wednesday, the Tigers are seemingly losing more than what they can afford.

It's also important to note that LSU will be without defensive tackle Maason Smith as he faces a one-game suspension from the NCAA for receiving an impermissible benefit.

LSU's matchup against Florida State isn't just a normal season opener. The showdown has College Football Playoff implications that can keep them out of a semifinal playoff spot.

With this said, LSU will need to be more prepared when they suit up against Florida State than most teams entering their season opener.

Last season, the Tigers' shocking loss to Florida State in the season opener arguably left them out of the playoffs. If history repeats itself again on Sunday, LSU will have a hard time entering the playoffs with the slate of teams they're set to face this season.