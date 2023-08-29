SEC football: LSU and South Carolina to host the ACC's best in Week 1

The SEC is kicking off the college football season with massive opening matchups, as LSU hosts Florida State and South Carolina vs. North Carolina.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Get ready college football fans, because the SEC is kicking off the season with a massive opening matchup that's bound to have your nerves in a wreck!

The SEC is kicking off the college football season with massive opening matchups, as LSU hosts Florida State and South Carolina vs. North Carolina. © Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP College football’s long offseason officially ended on Saturday, treating us to a spirited start to kick off of the 2023 season. While fans savored the appetizing matchups of Navy-Notre Dame and USC-San Jose State, the real football feast awaits this coming week, which will serve up a main course of exciting games! The SEC isn't wasting any time delivering huge matchups with playoff implications! College Football Ohio State announces starting quarterback decision as Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learn fate! With this said, here are the top SEC showdowns coming in Week 1 of the season.

No. 5 LSU welcomes No. 8 Florida State

The LSU-Florida State showdown is the most highly anticipated game of the week, with the earliest college football playoff implication of the season. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP This SEC vs ACC showdown is the most highly anticipated game of the week, with the earliest college football playoff implication of the season! The Week 1 clash boasts a duo of dynamic quarterbacks going head-to-head in Jordan Travis of Florida State and Jayden Daniels of LSU, standout offenses, and marquee defensive players. In a thrilling finish last year, Florida State defeated LSU 32-31 after a successful field goal block on the final play of the game, ultimately keeping the Tigers out of the Playoffs. College Football Is Notre Dame football back? Irish stun in Week Zero annihilation of Navy Having just wrapped up their first 10-win season since 2016, the Seminoles now have higher aspirations and are eyeing a journey to the ACC title game this year. Coach Brian Kelly's LSU team has the potential to secure a spot in the CFP this year, and to dethrone Alabama and reign over the SEC West for the second-straight season. Yet, before looking ahead, they must confront a pivotal Week 1 challenge that could shape their entire season. LSU will battle Florida State on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

South Carolina takes on No. North Carolina in a Bowl rematch

In a rematch of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl, North Carolina and South Carolina are set to face off with a top-notch quarterback battle. © JARED C. TILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In a rematch of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Carolinas are set to face off in Week 1. The showdown will see a top-notch quarterback battle between Drake Maye of North Carolina and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina. Last season, North Carolina stunned the college football world with their Heisman nominated quarterback Maye, who led the team to a conference championship appearance. Rattler led South Carolina through an impressive season that boasted huge victories over Clemson and Tennessee. Given that both teams are expected to come into Saturday night's game with their defense still needing some tweaking, it wouldn't be unexpected to see the teams scoring points back and forth like a tennis rally between the Williams sisters. South Carolina and North Carolina will kick off on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM ET.