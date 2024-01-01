What does Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss reveal about the team's culture?

Ohio State football's performance in the Cotton Bowl raised serious questions about coaching decisions and team culture leadership. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ohio State football is going through a tough period, capping off what's considered one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

Despite finishing 11-2, their two defeats were particularly stinging, falling to arch-rival Michigan for the third consecutive year and suffering an embarrassing 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

The concerns don't end with on-field struggles. Star players are leaving the program, with five-star receiver Noah Rogers, a key recruit from the previous season, being the latest to dip from the program after the disappointing loss to Missouri.

Rogers' departure marks the 20th player to leave the Buckeyes, raising worries among fans about the overall health of the program under head coach Ryan Day.

While some supporters remain optimistic about the team's depth, especially in the receiver room with the potential return of Emeka Egbuka, others are beginning to question the direction of the Buckeyes under Ryan Day's leadership.