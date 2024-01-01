What does Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss reveal about the team's culture?
Ohio State football is going through a tough period, capping off what's considered one of their worst seasons in recent memory.
Despite finishing 11-2, their two defeats were particularly stinging, falling to arch-rival Michigan for the third consecutive year and suffering an embarrassing 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.
The concerns don't end with on-field struggles. Star players are leaving the program, with five-star receiver Noah Rogers, a key recruit from the previous season, being the latest to dip from the program after the disappointing loss to Missouri.
Rogers' departure marks the 20th player to leave the Buckeyes, raising worries among fans about the overall health of the program under head coach Ryan Day.
While some supporters remain optimistic about the team's depth, especially in the receiver room with the potential return of Emeka Egbuka, others are beginning to question the direction of the Buckeyes under Ryan Day's leadership.
Does Ohio State football have a culture problem?
Ohio State had a month to get ready for the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, but the preparation time didn't seem to make a difference. Despite the Buckeyes' defense performing well, their offense, led by Coach Day, struggled significantly.
When starting quarterback Devin Brown got injured in the first quarter, it became apparent that Day had no backup plan. Freshman backup Lincoln Kienholz, stepping in for Brown, looked overwhelmed and unprepared, indicating a lack of practice with the first-team offense.
Buckeyes rumors started circulating on Monday, suggesting a cultural issue within the program. This speculation gained traction after an interview with Ohio State center Carson Hinzman was mysteriously removed from the internet.
In the interview on The B&B Podcast before the Cotton Bowl, Hinzman openly discussed Ohio State football in a way that might not have been approved by the program.
Hinzman revealed that the team had fewer practices leading up to the Cotton Bowl compared to last year, with lighter workouts held instead. He also addressed the lack of NIL compensation for offensive linemen and drew comparisons between the current culture under Day and the one under former head coach Urban Meyer.
Hinzman suggested that Meyer's practices and workouts were more physically demanding and the culture was much more competitive than it is currently. Interestingly, Hinzman found himself benched for the Cotton Bowl after the interview, and the podcast was removed from both YouTube and Amazon, raising eyebrows about potential discontent within the Buckeyes program.
As we approach the 2024 college football season, it's clear that Ryan Day is in the hot seat. Following a dismal performance in the Cotton Bowl, fans should brace themselves for significant coaching changes within the Buckeyes' staff.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP