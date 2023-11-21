Michigan football: Why fans are jumping ship in "The Game" vs. Ohio State

Ann Arbor, Michigan - One thing about American sports culture is for sure: no one like a cheater!

With Michigan's victories against Ohio State football in the last decade now linked to a cheating scandal, it's clear that America will be likely rooting for the Buckeyes. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Michigan Wolverines are making headlines in college football, but unfortunately, the attention is certainly not all roses.

On the positive side, Michigan fans are celebrating their team's outstanding performance this season, having secured the No. 3 spot in the country with an impressive 10-0 record and eyeing their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

However, a dark cloud looms over the program due to the team's cheating scandal. Former staffer Connor Stallions is now disgraced and accused of attending opponents' games over the past three years, recording their sidelines. The subsequent allegations, coach firings, and suspensions have unquestionably tainted Michigan's legacy.

Despite the serious nature of the cheating accusations, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh remains steadfast in his belief that his team doesn't deserve the intense scrutiny they're facing. In fact, Harbaugh, who is currently serving a suspension until the end of the regular season, insists football fans should rally behind Michigan as they navigate and overcome what he labels as "adversity."

In Harbaugh's words, "It’s gotta be America’s Team. It’s gotta be America’s Team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers, critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team."

While America loves teams that overcome odds, they're not too fond of teams that cheat their way to the top.