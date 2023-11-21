Michigan football: Why fans are jumping ship in "The Game" vs. Ohio State
Ann Arbor, Michigan - One thing about American sports culture is for sure: no one like a cheater!
The Michigan Wolverines are making headlines in college football, but unfortunately, the attention is certainly not all roses.
On the positive side, Michigan fans are celebrating their team's outstanding performance this season, having secured the No. 3 spot in the country with an impressive 10-0 record and eyeing their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
However, a dark cloud looms over the program due to the team's cheating scandal. Former staffer Connor Stallions is now disgraced and accused of attending opponents' games over the past three years, recording their sidelines. The subsequent allegations, coach firings, and suspensions have unquestionably tainted Michigan's legacy.
Despite the serious nature of the cheating accusations, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh remains steadfast in his belief that his team doesn't deserve the intense scrutiny they're facing. In fact, Harbaugh, who is currently serving a suspension until the end of the regular season, insists football fans should rally behind Michigan as they navigate and overcome what he labels as "adversity."
In Harbaugh's words, "It’s gotta be America’s Team. It’s gotta be America’s Team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity, overcomes what the naysayers, critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team."
While America loves teams that overcome odds, they're not too fond of teams that cheat their way to the top.
Prediction: Who will the fans support in Ohio State vs. Michigan's "The Game"
Jim Harbaugh's efforts to redefine Michigan's alleged cheating situation is disappointing to the integrity of college football.
Is he genuinely suggesting that getting caught cheating and facing the consequences constitutes "adversity"? What about the opposing teams impacted by the scandal and their "adversity" in losing to alleged rule breakers? Fans have floated the questions in response to the coach's spin.
Regardless of Harbaugh's intentions, the negative reaction from fans proves one things remains steadfast: Americans have little tolerance for cheating in sports.
This sentiment of playing "fair-and-square" is clear in the way the sports community perceives Lance Armstrong, Marion Jones, and the Houston Astros - all once highly regarded but experienced a significant fall from grace following their involvement in their respective cheating scandals.
So what does this mean for Michigan and whether fans will stand by them in their big upcoming showdown, "The Game" against Ohio State?
Given that Michigan's victories against Ohio State in the last ten years have now been linked to a cheating scandal, it's fair to say most fans will be rooting for the Buckeyes. Ohio State are perceived as champions who achieve success through fair play, in stark contrast to the now seemingly tarnished reputation of Michigan.
Sorry Coach, it sounds more like "America's Team" will be repped by the Buckeyes' scarlet and gray.
The Ohio State vs. Michigan showdown is set for Saturday at noon ET airing on FOX.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP