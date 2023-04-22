Can Texas football hold onto its stacked quarterback roster?

Austin, Texas - Will this season be the last time we see Texas football 's monstrous trio of quarterbacks on the same roster?

Texas football currently has an abundance of quarterback talent, but that may change next season.

In today's era of college football, when a team has a deep quarterback room, this often means that one passer will fall victim to the transfer portal.

With Texas' stacked quarterback players, including the likes of Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning, many football experts and fans believe that the Longhorns won't be able to retain all of its quarterback talents down the road.

Quinn Ewers, the most experienced passer of the group, isn't likely to go anywhere any time soon.

This, however, leaves Murphy and Manning to battle for the coveted backup quarterback position and, more importantly, the starting role in the long term.