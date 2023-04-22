Can Texas football hold onto its stacked quarterback roster?
Austin, Texas - Will this season be the last time we see Texas football's monstrous trio of quarterbacks on the same roster?
In today's era of college football, when a team has a deep quarterback room, this often means that one passer will fall victim to the transfer portal.
With Texas' stacked quarterback players, including the likes of Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning, many football experts and fans believe that the Longhorns won't be able to retain all of its quarterback talents down the road.
Quinn Ewers, the most experienced passer of the group, isn't likely to go anywhere any time soon.
This, however, leaves Murphy and Manning to battle for the coveted backup quarterback position and, more importantly, the starting role in the long term.
Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy vie for starting quarterback
Murphy, the team's current backup starter, was arguably the top standout from Saturday's Longhorns spring game.
The redshirt freshman completed 9 of 13 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, and Murphy's cannon of a right arm is the strongest of all three Texas passers who have the potential to show out big this fall.
Still, true freshman Manning, the youngster, is destined to get better with time, as he needs more time to acclimate to the speed of the college game.
With a solid year of college football under his belt, Manning can become a true candidate for the quarterback starting position - making the Texas passing room even more interesting and competitive.
While only so many passers can earn starter reps in a single season, will the rise of Texas' quarterback squad also become the downfall of their future in college football? Only time will tell.
