Is Arch Manning a bust for the Texas Longhorns?

Austin, Texas - With time, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has the potential to become a phenomenal passer despite his lackluster showing at the Longhorns' spring game.

Arch Manning's first collegiate showing at the Longhorns' spring game has some college football fans concerned. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following Arch Manning's appearance in his first college football spring game, fans had a lot to say about the nephew of Payton and Eli Manning.

In fact, one fan questioned whether the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class was a bust on a Texas Longhorns fan message board.

Admittedly, Manning did not perform well at Texas football's Orange-White spring game.

Manning made a number of mistakes early on and was seemingly off rhythm every time he touched the ball.

Because of the spotlight that's followed Manning, fans expect the quarterback to perform at a high level, and when he has an average showing, fans may react unfairly due to his famous last name.

It's safe to say that outspoken fans may have been part of the reason the Manning family opted not to attend any national events during his high school career and why much of his collegiate football evaluation was based on Manning's performances at Isidore Newman School.