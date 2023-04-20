Is Arch Manning a bust for the Texas Longhorns?
Austin, Texas - With time, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has the potential to become a phenomenal passer despite his lackluster showing at the Longhorns' spring game.
Following Arch Manning's appearance in his first college football spring game, fans had a lot to say about the nephew of Payton and Eli Manning.
In fact, one fan questioned whether the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class was a bust on a Texas Longhorns fan message board.
Admittedly, Manning did not perform well at Texas football's Orange-White spring game.
Manning made a number of mistakes early on and was seemingly off rhythm every time he touched the ball.
Because of the spotlight that's followed Manning, fans expect the quarterback to perform at a high level, and when he has an average showing, fans may react unfairly due to his famous last name.
It's safe to say that outspoken fans may have been part of the reason the Manning family opted not to attend any national events during his high school career and why much of his collegiate football evaluation was based on Manning's performances at Isidore Newman School.
Arch Manning will get better with time
It's easy to forget that many football legends had humble beginnings, such as Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.
Young didn't immediately start at Alabama but eventually became the program's first quarterback Heisman Trophy winner.
Stroud sat behind quarterback Justin Fields before becoming a two-time Heisman finalist and a lone record holder in the Big Ten.
Now, both quarterbacks are projected to become the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The best thing for 17-year-old Manning – who enrolled in college a semester early – may be to redshirt and develop a bit more under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Perhaps this was always the game plan that some football fans didn't see coming.
The Texas Longhorns' quarterback room is one of the best in all of college football going into the 2023-24 season, and the idea that Manning was going to storm in and take over as a starter always seemed a bit unlikely.
A little time to grow may be what Manning needs. After all, even his uncle Eli only threw 33 passes and one pick during his first season at Ole Miss.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP