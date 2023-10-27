Can Texas survive without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers?

Austin, Texas - The Texas Longhorns ' road to the Big 12 championships may prove to be more challenging than initially anticipated.

In the Lone Star showdown over the weekend, the Longhorns pulled off a magical escape in Houston, securing a victory, but it came at a steep price!

Not only did they manage to snatch a win, but they also grabbed hold of some seriously nail-biting drama. The Longhorns' starter quarterback, Quinn Ewers, ended up in the casualty ward, nursing a shoulder sprain.

Ewers unfortunately suffered a Grade 2 AC joint shoulder sprain, leaving him benched for an unknown amount of weeks.

In his place comes redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-5, 238 pounds.

Even though Murphy stepped in as the starter and admirably led the Longhorns to a narrow win against Houston in Ewers' absence, he still doesn't have much experience at the helm, which will be needed down the stretch if he continues to substitute Ewers at quarterback.