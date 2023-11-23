Can the loser of Ohio State-Michigan game make the College Football Playoff?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Will Saturday mark the end of the season for Ohio State or Michigan football ?

The loser of the Ohio State-Michigan showdown will face tough odds earning a trip to the Playoff with the caliber of tough competition on the field this season.

The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan in Saturday's game will likely secure a College Football Playoff (CFP) spot unless they stumble in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Last year Ohio State bounced back to the Playoff despite losing to Michigan in the regular season finale.



This year's competition is fierce, however, and the loser faces tougher odds.

The key for both teams is hoping that multiple two-loss teams win their conference title games.

It's worth noting that no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff.

A one-loss conference champion would probably get the nod over the loser of "The Game."