Ohio vs. Michigan football: Preview and predictions for "The Game"

Ann Arbor, Michigan - In a remarkable first in the 119-year history of " The Game " between Ohio State and Michigan, the teams are both entering the college football clash unbeaten for an unprecedented second consecutive year. Who will win?

Over the past two seasons, the currently ranked No. 2 Buckeyes faced significant setbacks, with two tough defeats handed by the current No. 3 Michigan.

Michigan's recently surfaced allegations of cheating have added an extra layer of intensity to a rivalry that once struck a balance between respect and animosity, now heavily leaning towards the latter.

While the Wolverines have the edge in the all-time series with 60 victories over the teams' 117 meetings, the Buckeyes have dominated in the last 30 years, boasting an impressive 18-10 winning record. Notably, this doesn't account for the 2010 matchup, a decisive 37-7 triumph for the Buckeyes.

Before Michigan's recent back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022, Ohio State enjoyed an eight-game winning streak dating back to 2012. Now, the Wolverines are aiming for their first three-peat over the Buckeyes since 1997.

Beyond the stats, this year's game is set to unfold with an unprecedented level of emotion. The Wolverines, fueled by doubters and perhaps a sense of an unfair suspension having ousted their head coach, are on a mission to prove themselves. This Saturday means more than just a game, it's a statement.

For Ohio State, a win in "The Game" holds the promise of restoring the honor and respect that Buckeye Nation has yearned for since their last victory over Michigan in 2019.

So buckle up, because we're in for another extraordinary face-off in one of the greatest rivalries in college sports!