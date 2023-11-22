Ohio vs. Michigan football: Preview and predictions for "The Game"
Ann Arbor, Michigan - In a remarkable first in the 119-year history of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan, the teams are both entering the college football clash unbeaten for an unprecedented second consecutive year. Who will win?
Over the past two seasons, the currently ranked No. 2 Buckeyes faced significant setbacks, with two tough defeats handed by the current No. 3 Michigan.
Michigan's recently surfaced allegations of cheating have added an extra layer of intensity to a rivalry that once struck a balance between respect and animosity, now heavily leaning towards the latter.
While the Wolverines have the edge in the all-time series with 60 victories over the teams' 117 meetings, the Buckeyes have dominated in the last 30 years, boasting an impressive 18-10 winning record. Notably, this doesn't account for the 2010 matchup, a decisive 37-7 triumph for the Buckeyes.
Before Michigan's recent back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022, Ohio State enjoyed an eight-game winning streak dating back to 2012. Now, the Wolverines are aiming for their first three-peat over the Buckeyes since 1997.
Beyond the stats, this year's game is set to unfold with an unprecedented level of emotion. The Wolverines, fueled by doubters and perhaps a sense of an unfair suspension having ousted their head coach, are on a mission to prove themselves. This Saturday means more than just a game, it's a statement.
For Ohio State, a win in "The Game" holds the promise of restoring the honor and respect that Buckeye Nation has yearned for since their last victory over Michigan in 2019.
So buckle up, because we're in for another extraordinary face-off in one of the greatest rivalries in college sports!
Who will play in Ohio State vs. Michigan game?
Ohio State seems to be gearing up to play a full squad against Michigan this Saturday, with just one key player, starting strong safety Lathan Ransom, scheduled to remain on the sidelines.
On Wednesday, Coach Ryan Day expressed optimism on his radio show over the return of starting defensive tackle Mike Hall and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg after not playing against Minnesota last week.
Day also shared that second-string quarterback Devin Brown is getting more practice this week and will be able to step in against Michigan. Brown had been listed as questionable and sat out last game due to an ankle injury suffered during the team's victory over Penn State.
In Michigan, standout athletes Myles Hinton, Roman Wilson, and LaDarius Henderson are anticipated to make their comeback on Saturday against the Buckeyes, according to interim head coach Sherrone Moore.
Despite quarterback JJ McCarthy playing through a leg injury sustained in the team's Penn State game, he reassured fans on Monday that he is in good health and ready to go for the upcoming rivalry matchup.
Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction
Both Michigan and Ohio State will face challenges in "The Game." Michigan is grappling with a sign-stealing scandal compounded by the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Ohio State is in the process of integrating a new quarterback, Kyle McCord, whose success so far falls somewhere in the middle.
Nevertheless, the Buckeyes are poised and overdue for a significant victory against Michigan, and this year is the first in a few that it's anticipated to come to fruition.
While this season's "The Game" may not replicate the blowout scenarios witnessed in the past, our predictions lean in favor of the Buckeyes.
Despite entering the showdown as 3.5-point underdogs against Michigan in the betting realm, there's plenty of fan anticipation that Ohio State will emerge triumphant.
Score prediction:
Ohio State: 27
Michigan: 24
With the epic showdown just around the corner this Saturday, are you Team Ohio State or Team Michigan in the Big Ten face off?
"The Game" 2023 kicks off on Saturday, November 25 at Noon EST at Michigan Stadium, airing on FOX Sports.
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP