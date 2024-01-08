CFP Championship: Where the battle between Michigan and Washington will be won or lost

Houston, Texas - College Football Playoff Championship Day is here and we're all poised for a battle in the trenches, featuring Washington's nation-topping offensive line against Michigan's formidable defense!

The final game of the modern four-team CFP era promises to deliver one of the most gripping matchups in recent years.

Washington's offensive line, recently honored with the prestigious Joe Award, boasts an impressive record of conceding only 11 sacks and a mere 0.79 per game.

Their significant challenge lies in safeguarding Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is a prime focus for Michigan's defensive strategies.

Armed with the best defense around, the Wolverines will aim to apply pressure on Penix and disrupt his passing game.



Having thrown an impressive 4,500 yards this season, the 23-year-old serves as the anchor of Washington's offensive prowess that is complimented by a stellar group of receivers led by the talented Rome Odunze.

Michigan's strategy revolves around frustrating Washington's aerial threat, potentially forcing the Huskies to rely on their less potent running game and seizing control of the championship match.

In a showdown where the big guys take center stage, Michigan and Washington are gearing up for a clash of the titans!