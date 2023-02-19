College football: Biggest conference rematches to catch in 2023 season

With the 2023 college football season kicking off in the fall, it's time to preview some highly anticipated conference rematches. Read more on TAG24.

By Paris McGee

Will the 2023 college football season see sweet revenge for last year's biggest upsets?

The 2023 college football season is set to treat fans to some of the biggest conference rematches from last season. Last season, many conference showdowns ended up being huge matchups with College Football Playoff (CFP) implications! From the Big Ten's Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry to Utah's shocking win over USC that kept the Trojans out of the playoffs altogether, this upcoming season will be no different on the field. With a slew of talented incoming freshmen entering the CFB world mixed with the loss of big stars to the NFL Draft, this year's conference showdowns are set to be quite chaotic! Looking ahead, here's a preview of the 2023 college football season's conference rematches that are sure to be major showdowns.











Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans (l) will host reigning Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes, in the 2023 college football season. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Last season, Utah proved to be a major challenge for the USC Trojans. The Utes defeated the Trojans not once, but twice in the 2022 season, and the latter victory earned Utah their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title and ultimately kept USC out of the CFP. In the upcoming 2023 season showdown, both teams' quarterbacks will return, with Cam Rising set to lead Utah and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams set to return to USC, amongst other top defensive and offensive players. The Trojans will host Utah in 2023 – different from last year – and are sure to lean on their home-field advantage to garner some sweet revenge. The highly anticipated Pac-12 rematch is set for October 21 at LA Memorial Coliseum.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State will host TCU on October 21 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a hugely anticipated Big 12 conference rematch. © TIM HEITMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Similar to Utah and USC, TCU and Kansas State also face off twice in the 2022 season. In regular season play, the Horned Frogs came back from a 28-10 deficit and outplayed Kansas State in the fourth quarter to win 38-28. However, in the Big 12 Championship game, TCU wasn't so lucky! Tied at 28-28 in overtime, Kansas State nailed a 31-yard field goal and ultimately won 31-28 and earned their first conference title since 2003. Looking ahead to their 2023 rematch, both programs have big talent to replace on offense, predominantly TCU. With quarterback Max Duggan, standout receiver Quentin Johnston, and starting running back Kendre Miller all preparing for the NFL Draft, TCU may look very different from the past. The Horned Frogs will also be under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles after former OC Garrett Riley left for Clemson.