College football coach ranking sparks swift controversy among fans!

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - If there's one thing certain about college football fans, they love to debate subjective and meaningless rankings.

In a hilarious college football ranking, head coach Mack Brown of North Carolina was named the friendliest FBS coach. © GRANT HALVERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Big Game Boomer (BGB) Podcast is back at it again, stirring up some more Twitter trouble with another infamous college football ranking.

In the latest list, BGB rated the "Top 50 Friendliest College Football Head Coaches."

According to his ranking, the top five friendliest FBS coaches are:

1. Mack Brown (North Carolina)

2. Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

3. Joey McGuire (Texas Tech)

4. Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

5. Thomas Hammock (Northern Illinois).

Ohio State's Ryan Day comes in at the sixth spot, followed by Jedd Fisch (Arizona), Gus Malzahn (UCF), Jim Mora (UConn), and Deion Sanders (Colorado) to round out the top 10.

As always, college football fans had some seriously strong reactions and wasted no time sharing them on the internet.