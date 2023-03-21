Did Alabama football coach Nick Saban take a shot at basketball coach Nate Oats?

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Alabama Football coach Nick Saban may not have intentionally taken a shot at his school's basketball coach Nate Oats, but as many fans are pointing out: if the shoe fits, wear it!

On Monday evening, Saban announced that Alabama freshman Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the Crimson Tide football team following his arrest last week for possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver.

"Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Nick Saban told reporters.

Saban's comment drew major attention from the sports world as it directly contradicts comments that landed the school's basketball coach in hot water last month.

When responding to freshman hoops star Brandon Miller's presence at the scene of a murder allegedly involving a former Alabama basketball player, Oats said that his star player was at the "wrong spot at the wrong time."

While Oats later apologized for his comments, fans still aren't pleased with the way Alabama has handled the situation, and Saban's latest comment may have inadvertently made thing worse.