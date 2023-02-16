College football: How will the Big Ten step up under new head coaches?

Madison, Wisconsin - Can the Big Ten send multiple teams to the College Football Playoffs for the second-straight year? Perhaps new head coaches can make it happen.

This past season, the Big Ten conference made history when they sent two programs - Michigan, Ohio State - to the College Football Playoffs (CFP) for the first time ever.

Looking to repeat the same success during the upcoming 2023-24 season, Big Ten teams have already started preparing for their fall games. Programs like Wisconsin and Nebraska have even put on the pads already to begin their allotted 15 spring practices.

Spring season on the college level serves as the first time coaches get a sense of the talent they have on their rosters. Old storylines become a chapter of the past as teams look ahead with a clean slate.

Heading into this year with all new coaching staffs, will Wisconsin and Nebraska have success in the Big Ten and beyond? And can the conference send at least two teams to the Playoff once again?

Here's how things are shaping up.