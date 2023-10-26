NCAA starts official sign-stealing investigation at University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan - The NCAA, often criticized for its slow investigation processes, is now moving swiftly as it asserts its presence at the University of Michigan in response to the football team's sign-stealing scandal.
According to the Associated Press, NCAA investigators conducted interviews with members of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's staff on Thursday regarding an apparent sign-stealing scheme.
The NCAA's inquiry was initiated following an investigation conducted by an external firm. This investigation uncovered videos, documented plans, and budgets related to the unauthorized scouting of opponents.
As first reported by The Washington Post, the firm obtained computer drives that were maintained and accessed by multiple Michigan coaches.
The external firm presented substantial evidence - photographs, videos, and documents - to the NCAA, suggesting that Connor Stalions, a lower-level staffer who has been identified as the key figure in the Wolverine's scandal and was later suspended by Michigan, was not the sole individual on the staff who was aware of the scheme.
Stalions purchased tickets to games at 12 out of 13 Big Ten schools, 2021 and 2022 SEC title games, and games hosted in four different campus stadiums associated with College Football Playoff contenders last season. In total, Stalions left a trace of at least 35 games attended at 17 stadiums across the country.
Will Michigan football face disciplinary action this season?
Despite the situation appearing highly unlikely, head coach Jim Harbaugh has consistently denied any awareness or participation in the unauthorized scouting of opponents.
The Michigan Wolverines, who have a perfect 8-0 record this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten, have clinched back-to-back conference championships and made it to the playoff semifinals in the last two seasons.
Their next matchup is scheduled for November 4, where they will face Purdue at home.
Since the NCAA has yet to conclude Michigan's previous case linked to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period, it's unlikely that the current investigation will be finalized before the start of the 2024 college football season.
Once the NCAA's investigation is complete and they send a notice of allegations, Michigan would have 90 days to provide a response as per NCAA bylaws. Even if the investigation concluded this week, Michigan wouldn't be obligated to respond until well after this year's College Football Playoff.
If Michigan football is set to face any sort of disciplinary action this season, it would be under the jurisdiction of the Big Ten. The conference has a sportsmanship policy that grants Commissioner Tony Petitti the authority to impose disciplinary measures.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP