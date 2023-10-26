NCAA starts official sign-stealing investigation at University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The NCAA, often criticized for its slow investigation processes, is now moving swiftly as it asserts its presence at the University of Michigan in response to the football team's sign-stealing scandal.

According to the Associated Press, NCAA investigators conducted interviews with members of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's staff on Thursday regarding an apparent sign-stealing scheme.

The NCAA's inquiry was initiated following an investigation conducted by an external firm. This investigation uncovered videos, documented plans, and budgets related to the unauthorized scouting of opponents.

As first reported by The Washington Post, the firm obtained computer drives that were maintained and accessed by multiple Michigan coaches.

The external firm presented substantial evidence - photographs, videos, and documents - to the NCAA, suggesting that Connor Stalions, a lower-level staffer who has been identified as the key figure in the Wolverine's scandal and was later suspended by Michigan, was not the sole individual on the staff who was aware of the scheme.

Stalions purchased tickets to games at 12 out of 13 Big Ten schools, 2021 and 2022 SEC title games, and games hosted in four different campus stadiums associated with College Football Playoff contenders last season. In total, Stalions left a trace of at least 35 games attended at 17 stadiums across the country.