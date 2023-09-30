College football prediction: Can Colorado bounce back vs. USC?

Boulder, Colorado - Is there a chance for Colorado Football to recover from their disappointing defeat against Oregon when they face USC in Week 5? Our predictions is looking up.

Colorado Football has a chance to recover from their disappointing defeat against Oregon when they face USC in Week 5. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last weekend, Oregon proved to be a real challenge for the Buffaloes!

The Ducks asserted their dominance against a Colorado team that was already vulnerable after winning in a double-overtime rivalry game that ended past midnight the previous week.

Oregon embarrassed Colorado 42-6 on the road, as the Buffaloes suffered another big blow by losing star player Travis Hunter to injury.



However, Saturday's matchup brings a bit more balance to the equation. Colorado is back home and will enjoy the advantage of being comfortable playing at a high altitude, and they're up against a defense that tends to give up yards and points.

While USC is projected to win led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, it's reasonable to expect that Colorado will put up a better fight in this game than on the road against Oregon.

