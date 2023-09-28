College football Week 5 prediction: Ole Miss vs. LSU

Oxford, Mississippi - Will Ole Miss defeat LSU at home, as some college football fans are predicting?

As Ole Miss football continues to get healthier, the Rebels are predicted to defeat LSU at home in a big SEC West showdown on Saturday. © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Get ready for an exciting showdown this weekend!

No. 20 Ole Miss is hosting No. 13 LSU, and it's a battle of SEC West rivals, both with 3-1 records this season.

LSU is leading the way in the SEC West with a perfect 2-0 record in conference games, defeating Mississippi State and Arkansas in their last two outings.

On the other hand, Ole Miss is looking to bounce back in SEC play as they faced a tough loss against Alabama last Saturday.

Still, losing to Alabama doesn't mean their season is over, as they can certainly turn things around here.

Ole Miss is getting healthier as a team and will be playing LSU at home, receiving a major home field advantage!