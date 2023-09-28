College football Week 5 prediction: Ole Miss vs. LSU
Oxford, Mississippi - Will Ole Miss defeat LSU at home, as some college football fans are predicting?
Get ready for an exciting showdown this weekend!
No. 20 Ole Miss is hosting No. 13 LSU, and it's a battle of SEC West rivals, both with 3-1 records this season.
LSU is leading the way in the SEC West with a perfect 2-0 record in conference games, defeating Mississippi State and Arkansas in their last two outings.
On the other hand, Ole Miss is looking to bounce back in SEC play as they faced a tough loss against Alabama last Saturday.
Still, losing to Alabama doesn't mean their season is over, as they can certainly turn things around here.
Ole Miss is getting healthier as a team and will be playing LSU at home, receiving a major home field advantage!
Will Ole Miss edge out LSU for a major upset win in Week 5?
The LSU Tigers are setting the pace in the SEC, averaging an impressive 42.8 points per game. In their two conference matchups so far, they scored 41 points against Mississippi State and 34 against Arkansas.
LSU's offensive star power supports Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's claim that they might have one of the hottest offenses in the country. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the conference in passing yards with 1,296 and ranks second in rushing yards with 193.
On the other hand, LSU's defense still needs a lot of work!
In three games against FBS teams this season, LSU allowed more than 30 points in two of them. They gave up 45 points to Florida State in the first game, and last week, they allowed 31 points to Arkansas, who was missing star running back Raheim Sanders.
These early season results suggest that opposing teams can exploit the Tigers' defense. On a positive note for the Rebels, star wide receiver Tre Harris, who hails from Louisiana, is expected to have an increased role as he recovers from his injury.
The Ole Miss-LSU showdown is expected to be a low-scoring game, but with the home-field advantage, the Rebels are projected to take down LSU and extend their 3-2 home record against the Tigers.
Ole Miss will host LSU on Saturday at 6 PM ET airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP