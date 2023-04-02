College football: Will returnees make the difference in the SEC?

Here's a breakdown of the SEC football teams with the most returnees and the best returning production ahead of 2023-24, which is looking good for Texas A&M.

By Paris McGee

College Station, Texas - Will the 2023-24 college football season see a comeback for SEC programs that struggled this past year?

Will the 2023-24 college football season be the comeback year for the SEC? © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP SEC football might be in for a surprise this year when it comes to which teams will dominate the West and East divisions. With a number of notable players leaving college football to go pro, many teams' rosters are set to look a little different this upcoming season. Luck may be on the side of programs that are seeing many players return, including prominent starters with veteran experience. Here's a breakdown of the SEC football teams with the most returnees and the best returning production heading into this fall.









Texas A&M sees the most starters returning in the SEC

Texas A&M will see the most starters returning of any team in the SEC for the upcoming 2023-24 season. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Texas A&M is bringing back the most starters of any team in the SEC next season, cooking up a recipe for a major turnaround in 2023. The Aggies are set to see15 starters return. They also rank first in offensive and second in defensive returning production – AKA a percentage from stats like yards, snaps, tackles, and touchdowns that a team sees returning the following year With a healthier team this year, along with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the Aggies should easily improve from last year's disappointing 5-7 season finish. Yet, as arguably their biggest competition in the conference, Georgia will make sure the Aggies returnees won't have an easy run to the conference title. The two-years running reigning national champions are looking quite stacked to charge toward a third consecutive national title run in 2023. While the Bulldogs' offense is in a state of transition with quarterback Stetson Bennett and a few notable linemen departing to the NFL, the 'Dawgs are seeing 13 starters return. Georgia's defense will also be strong with seven returning starters and a returning production rate that stands as the fourth-best in the SEC.