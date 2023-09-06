Could Alabama pressure Texas to put Arch Manning in with their Week 2 showdown?

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Could Alabama football shake up the Longhorns' quarterback situation amid a slow offensive start to the season?

A weak performance from Texas quarterback starter Quinn Ewers (l) against Alabama could pressure coach Steve Sarkisian to possibly look elsewhere for a quarterback. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The headlines entering the Alabama-Texas prime-time Week 2 showdown are endless!

Last year, Alabama just barely escaped Austin with a nail-biting 20-19 win over Texas, thanks to the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.

Now, though, the Crimson Tide will be led by the young passer Jalen Monroe, who will be making his third collegiate start ever.

Last weekend, Monroe silenced critics with an impressive performance against Middle Tennessee but will be up against a Texas defense that is sure to present a challenge for the Texas native.

As for the Longhorns, the team has appeared to have a slow start getting their offense underway.

Veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers had trouble last week showing promising success for the offense. So much so that many fans wondered if backup passers Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning could suit up a better performance on the field.