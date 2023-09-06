Could Alabama pressure Texas to put Arch Manning in with their Week 2 showdown?
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Could Alabama football shake up the Longhorns' quarterback situation amid a slow offensive start to the season?
The headlines entering the Alabama-Texas prime-time Week 2 showdown are endless!
Last year, Alabama just barely escaped Austin with a nail-biting 20-19 win over Texas, thanks to the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young.
Now, though, the Crimson Tide will be led by the young passer Jalen Monroe, who will be making his third collegiate start ever.
Last weekend, Monroe silenced critics with an impressive performance against Middle Tennessee but will be up against a Texas defense that is sure to present a challenge for the Texas native.
As for the Longhorns, the team has appeared to have a slow start getting their offense underway.
Veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers had trouble last week showing promising success for the offense. So much so that many fans wondered if backup passers Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning could suit up a better performance on the field.
Will Arch Manning see snaps on the field soon?
The Texas Longhorns don't have a real quarterback problem for the 2023 college football season, but they do have an incredibly talented player, Arch Manning, who everyone is buzzing about.
Unfortunately, there is a great chance that Manning won't see any reps in this major playoff implication showdown, and fans won't be happy about it.
Last week, the college football world had heavy criticism for Texas following their win against Rice after the team lacked a dominant offensive performance.
While Manning's time on the field may not be here yet, a poor performance from Ewers would put major pressure on head coach Steve Sarkisian to potentially play Manning.
If starter Ewers doesn't show up strong against Alabama, Texas may be facing a serious issue in the quarterback room! The College GameDay matchup stands as the pivotal showdown of the week, with the potential for a loss on either side to jeopardize their playoff hopes.
Texas and Alabama will battle it out in Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 7 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
