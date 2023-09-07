Texas football faces serious criticism for Arch Manning decision

Austin, Texas - Despite blowing out Rice in the season opener, Arch Manning did not make his college football debut on Saturday.

During the offseason, fans learned that third-string quarterback Arch Manning was in the running to become Texas' backup starter.

Although they discovered during the opener that Maalik Murphy would serve as the backup to Ewers, there was still a sense of disappointment because they didn't have the opportunity to witness former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning in action.

The touted freshman was even seen warming up on the sidelines, leading fans to believe that Steve Sarkisian would give him the chance to play.

Instead, Texas fans were only lucky enough to watch Manning play catch on the sidelines.

Sarkisian chose to play backup Maalik Murphy for Texas' final two possessions, going 3-for-5 for 40 yards.