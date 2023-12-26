Did Marvin Harrison Jr. already play his last Ohio State football game?

It looks like Marvin Harrison Jr. might have just played his last game for Ohio State, as he was seen on the sidelines during Tuesday's Cotton Bowl workout. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declared that there wouldn't be any opt-outs for the upcoming Cotton Bowl, fans were excited at the prospect of watching Marvin Harrison Jr. in action one last time for the Scarlet and Gray.

However, their excitement took a hit on Tuesday when Harrison was seen on the sidelines during the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl workout. This led fans to speculate that he might not be playing in the final game of the season against Missouri.

Marvin Harrison Jr., reigning Biletnikoff Award winner for the best collegiate wide receiver, wasn't suited up and missed the team workout with Harrison opting to work out on an exercise bike instead.

The decision to sit out of a non-playoff bowl game carries significance, especially considering Harrison's potential status as the first receiver chosen and a potential No. 1 pick in the draft. Participating in the Cotton Bowl poses the risk of serious injury for Harrison, however, which could potentially impact his future prospects in the NFL.

While it's understandable from a strategic standpoint, fans are likely to feel a sense of sadness, particularly after the disappointment of Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the regular season.

Though his already illustrious career doesn't require further validation, ending on a victorious note in the Cotton Bowl could have added a fitting conclusion to Harrison's unparalleled journey on the field!