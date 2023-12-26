Did Marvin Harrison Jr. already play his last Ohio State football game?
Arlington, Texas - Ohio State legend Marvin Harrison Jr. may have just wrapped up his college football career!
When Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declared that there wouldn't be any opt-outs for the upcoming Cotton Bowl, fans were excited at the prospect of watching Marvin Harrison Jr. in action one last time for the Scarlet and Gray.
However, their excitement took a hit on Tuesday when Harrison was seen on the sidelines during the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl workout. This led fans to speculate that he might not be playing in the final game of the season against Missouri.
Marvin Harrison Jr., reigning Biletnikoff Award winner for the best collegiate wide receiver, wasn't suited up and missed the team workout with Harrison opting to work out on an exercise bike instead.
The decision to sit out of a non-playoff bowl game carries significance, especially considering Harrison's potential status as the first receiver chosen and a potential No. 1 pick in the draft. Participating in the Cotton Bowl poses the risk of serious injury for Harrison, however, which could potentially impact his future prospects in the NFL.
While it's understandable from a strategic standpoint, fans are likely to feel a sense of sadness, particularly after the disappointment of Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the regular season.
Though his already illustrious career doesn't require further validation, ending on a victorious note in the Cotton Bowl could have added a fitting conclusion to Harrison's unparalleled journey on the field!
What would Marvin Harrison Jr.'s absence mean for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl?
Marvin Harrison's potential no-show at the Cotton Bowl could definitely end up opening the door for rising stars like freshman Carnell Tate and Brandon Innis to make a big impact on the game.
Captain and receiver Xavier Johnson might also step up, leading the charge in Harrison's absence alongside expected starter Emeka Egbuka.
When it comes to rushing, TreVeyon Henderson is gearing up to be the top guy for the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.
Meanwhile, excited fans can likely expect to see a lot more action from Dallan Hayden in this rapidly approaching bowl showdown!
The Buckeyes will suit up against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday at 8 PM ET airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP